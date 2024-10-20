Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Sonos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 50.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 2.05. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In related news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $74,423.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,357.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

