Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 104.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.0 %

EME opened at $453.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $455.52.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.