Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $348,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $158,813,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $156,933,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

