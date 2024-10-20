Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,353 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SBH stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

