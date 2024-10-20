Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 38,614 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,614 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 160,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,306,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $86.33 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

