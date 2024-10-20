Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,529 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,557,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,023,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

