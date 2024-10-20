Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.73. The stock has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
