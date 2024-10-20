Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.51.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

