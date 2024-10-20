Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 23.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cricut by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,765.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,765.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,481.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,515 over the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

