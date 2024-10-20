Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

