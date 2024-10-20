Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,723,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 61.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,293,000 after acquiring an additional 308,138 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $201,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $204.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.11. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

