Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 86,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.49.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

