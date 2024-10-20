First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 24.6% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,219 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

FA stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

