First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on First Advantage
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
First Advantage Stock Up 0.4 %
FA stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Advantage
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.