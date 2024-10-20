First Busey (BUSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Busey Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.00 on Friday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
First Busey Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on First Busey
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Busey
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.