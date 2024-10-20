First Quantum Minerals (FM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.59.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

