First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

