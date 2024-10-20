FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $46.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,785 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after acquiring an additional 457,231 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $14,933,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $12,631,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

