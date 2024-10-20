GAMMA Investing LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 173.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 86.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,145.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $1,450,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.