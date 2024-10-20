GAMMA Investing LLC Has $26,000 Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 806.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,807,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 379,679 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 353,280 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,995,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.12.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

