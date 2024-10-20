GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 8,924.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calix

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.