GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,203 TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TruBridge during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Insider Transactions at TruBridge

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,684.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TruBridge

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. TruBridge, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.71 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About TruBridge

(Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.