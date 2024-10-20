Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,573.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $531.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.22 and its 200-day moving average is $468.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $535.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

