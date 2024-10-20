GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $336.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $293.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEV. Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.73.

Shares of GEV opened at $272.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.85. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

