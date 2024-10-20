General Electric (GE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY24 guidance at $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.950-4.200 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $192.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $194.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

