General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $191.14 and last traded at $191.78. Approximately 855,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,323,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $236,000. Black Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,973,000 after purchasing an additional 342,573 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 196.5% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.