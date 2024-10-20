Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

