Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.29. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

