Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after buying an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

