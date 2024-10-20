Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.09 million, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $77.79.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
