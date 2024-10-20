Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,479,000 after purchasing an additional 288,165 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,343,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

