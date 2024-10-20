Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $980,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,855,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 181,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

