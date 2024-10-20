Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

DEO opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

