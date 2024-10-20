Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Equinix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $15,187,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $895.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $855.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.57.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.36.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

