Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of MFA Financial worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,571,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $128,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,180,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 411,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.16.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

About MFA Financial

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

