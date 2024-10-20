Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 737.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

