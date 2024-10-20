Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.6% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $198.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

