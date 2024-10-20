Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,822 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

