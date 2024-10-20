Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

