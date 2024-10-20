Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.92 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

