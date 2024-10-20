Good Life Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 756 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $471.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.