Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 182.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,223,000 after buying an additional 310,207 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 261,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 121.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 458,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after acquiring an additional 251,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPG opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.