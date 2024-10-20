Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 578.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $67,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP opened at $100.69 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.