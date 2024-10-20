Good Life Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $990.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,040.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

