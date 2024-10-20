Good Life Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $186.36 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Dbs Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

