Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.