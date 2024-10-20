Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

