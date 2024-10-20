Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 34,229 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. CommScope’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

