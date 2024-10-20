Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,822 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,410,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IYW opened at $155.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

