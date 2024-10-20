Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $328,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

