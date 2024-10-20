GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,158,000. Apple comprises about 4.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Apple by 158.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,977,582,000 after buying an additional 7,067,379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 161.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,502,068,000 after buying an additional 5,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Apple by 127.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,632,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $794,465,000 after buying an additional 2,598,742 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
